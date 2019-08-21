UH Downtown student accused of threatening to shoot up campus

KPRC2

HOUSTON - A University of Houston Downtown student was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he threatened to shoot up a campus building.

Authorities said 19-year-old Oscar Rincon made the threat on Snapchat about 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The post said he was going to shoot up a building on campus. The Snapchat post included a picture of an empty classroom, officials said.

Rincon was arrested within an hour, according to authorities.

Rincon admitted to owning at least one gun, court documents said.

He is charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

Officials said campus safety at no time was compromised.

Rincon remains in custody and is being held on no bond.

