Two people killed after man fleeing accident drives over median, lands on sleeping couple

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a driver who fled on foot after hitting and killing two people in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after midnight Tuesday on Beechnut Street at the West Sam Houston Parkway.

Police said a black Lexus was headed northbound on the feeder when the driver was involved in a minor accident.

The driver fled the scene and was attempting to take a left turn onto Beechnut but lost control of the car, went across the median and onto the embankment under the bridge where a man and woman were sleeping, authorities said.

Police said the car landed on top of the pair, pinning them underneath. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police used a helicopter to try and locate the driver but were unable to find him.

Investigators said the driver left a number of personal items in the car and believe they have a person of interest.

Authorities said they anticipate the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid among other charges even though they aren’t immediately able to locate him.

Police have interviewed multiple witnesses, including the people involved in the initial accident, and they are looking for surveillance video that may have captured the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

