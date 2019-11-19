TSU employee fired over 'improprieties' in admissions process, officials say

The campus of Texas Southern University is seen in Houston on Sept. 10, 2019.

HOUSTON - An employee of Texas Southern University was fired after an audit confirmed “improprieties related to the admissions process,” school officials announced in a written statement Monday.

While officials would not comment on the nature of the irregularities, they said the findings of the internal audit were turned over to local authorities and that the school is cooperating with investigators.

“As part of the Board’s oversight responsibility, it has launched a full and comprehensive review of the University’s admissions,” the statement read. “This includes enrollment, financial aid, scholarship protocols and standards for all University colleges.”

Independent auditors, attorneys and outside experts are being used to conduct the review, according to the statement.

“The University’s academic integrity, trust of students, faculty, alumni and the public at large or of utmost importance,” the statement read.

Officials said they will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

Entire statement from TSU Board of Regents

"The Texas Southern University Board of Regents, the Board's counsel and its internal auditor proactively contacted local authorities after confirming certain improprieties related to the admissions process within the University based on an internal investigation. The preliminary findings of the investigation were confirmed, presented and delivered by the University to local authorities. The person involved with these improprieties is no longer employed by the University. The investigation is ongoing and the University is fully cooperating with investigators.

"As part of the Board's oversight responsibility, it has launched a full and comprehensive review of the University's admissions. This includes enrollment, financial aid, scholarship protocols and standards for all University colleges. This process is being conducted using independent auditors, attorneys and outside experts.

"The University's academic integrity, trust of students, faculty, alumni and the public at large are of utmost importance. The Board is committed to ensuring all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the University's mission, vision and values. The University will have no further comment until the investigative process is complete."

