Texas State or Texas Southern? UH, ABC mix up TSU's name ahead of DNC debate

HOUSTON - Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage at Texas Southern University in Houston Thursday night for the third Democratic presidential primary debate.

The televised event draws a national spotlight on Texas Southern, one of the largest historically black schools in the country.

The event's setting reflects the Democratic Party's hope for the Lone Star State's potential as an electoral battleground. The venue also reflects the party's efforts to appeal to young voters and voters of color.

The debate will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

Yes, the debate will take place at Texas Southern University, not Texas State University, a fact that needed no special emphasis until a handful of slip-ups caused some unintentional confusion.

Ahead of the Thursday night debate, both the University of Houston and ABC News erroneously listed Texas State University as the venue for the third Democratic presidential primary debate.

In an email sent to faculty, staff and students Wednesday, University of Houston Vice Chancellor Jim McShan said the third presidential Democratic debate would "be hosted by our Texas State University (TSU) colleagues."

ABC News also listed the wrong university in an email sent to the media ahead of the debate. "Additional drinks and snacks may be purchased from Texas State University on the upper level of the Recreational Center," read the email.

In an email to the media ABC News did the same thing. pic.twitter.com/3bNHw6j5Zk — Trevor Nolley (@TrevorNolleyTC) September 12, 2019

Houstonians took to Twitter to air their grievances.

One Twitter user, @MghtyPtrck, wrote "What does the ‘S' in TSU stand for? Spoiler Alert: not ‘State'."

Still, others on Twitter didn't seem to mind the slip-ups.

In response to McShan's email, Charles H. Haston wrote "Sorry, what's upsetting about this letter…?"









