KPRC 2's aerial images over the Houston Inn where a man barricaded himself inside a motel room on Oct. 15, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston police say they are trying to end a standoff in southeast Houston after an armed man barricaded himself in a motel room.

Police say SWAT and hostage negotiation teams are on the scene in the 6000 block of Gulf Freeway. Police say the man is wanted by their department.

No one else is inside the motel room, police say on Twitter.

Our SWAT & Hostage Negotiation Teams are en route to 6000 Gulf Freeway where an armed & wanted male suspect is barricaded alone inside a motel room. PIO also en route. No other info at this time. Updates will be provided as info becomes available #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2019

Media covering SWAT scene are asked to stage across the street near the Walmart #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 15, 2019

