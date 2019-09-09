Swastika symbol, word 'pig' spray-painted on Splendora ISD officer's front door

SPLENDORA, Texas - Splendora Independent School District Officer Sean Allison woke up to find the word "pig" and a swastika symbol spray-painted on his front door Sunday morning.

"He was obviously taken aback by what had happened,” said Splendora ISD Police Chief Rex Evans.

Evans said the hateful message was upsetting and uncalled for but what really bothered him is the symbol and what it represents.

"Absolute hate, ruthlessness. They slaughtered people indiscriminately and everything that that thing stands for is just wrong," Evans said

Allison is one of seven officers at the department.

He joined the force just seven months ago.

Allison is described as being a hard worker and stand-up officer who loves the students and teachers at Splendora ISD.

"As their chief, I would be remiss if I didn't stand up for them. That's my job to stand up for them,” Evans said.

Evans is offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

“We definitely want to talk to whoever is responsible for this,” Evans said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office.

