Suspect in homicide, police shootout in Sugar Land identified

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A woman was shot to death during a struggle with a man in a parking lot in Sugar Land on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:15 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on Creek Bend Drive.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man, later identified by authorities as 44-year-old Sheldon Magee, of Houston, pulling at the woman, identified by authorities as 38-year-old Kiva Herrera, of Houston, and said that she was resisting, police said. Investigators said Magee shot Herrera in the head during the struggle.

When officers arrived at the scene, Magee and an officer exchanged gunfire near the parking lot. Police said Magee was eventually detained.

Officers attempted to save Herrera's life but she died at the scene.

Police said Herrera had recently ended a relationship with Magee.

