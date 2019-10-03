Studewood Cantine brings Tex-Mex fare to The Heights

A new cocktail bar and Tex-Mex spot, offering seafood and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1111 Studewood St., Suite A, in the Heights, the newcomer is called Studewood Cantine.

According to the business' Facebook page, the restaurant is "a Texas scratch kitchen serving a cultivated variety of mouth-watering Tex-Mex and American fare." The menu features grilled beef skirt steak fajitas, the El Nerdo platter with two chicken taquitos, one cheese enchilada and one chicken tamale and the Fish Cancun topped with shrimp, crabmeat and scallops sauteed in butter, garlic and cilantro. (Explore the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Anthony K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 27, wrote, "Wonderful food, thanks for keeping the Tex Mex. We love the gold margaritas, the stuffed avocado and the best appetizer is the family appetizer.... Well, we'll be coming back for many years!"

Yelper Cam Van N. added, "This is my new favorite fajita place! Everyone gets their own side of pico/guac/sour cream. Love the large portions and the fact that the meat comes out sizzling hot and stays that way until the very last bite...Make sure to try the fresh margarita on tap as well!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Studewood Cantine is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.