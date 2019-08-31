Street racing bust leads to several arrests in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Several people were arrested Saturday in southeast Houston as part of a crackdown on street racing, police said.

The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Reed Road.

According to authorities, investigators from both the Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety have been tracking street racing and “sideshow” activity throughout the greater Houston area.

That investigation led authorities to the intersection where a car club had stopped traffic on the streets. People were performing doughnuts with their vehicles while spectators watched, officials said.

Numerous people were arrested as part of the bust, police said. Charges against those arrested range from driving while intoxicated to evasion, police said.

Authorities said several vehicles were also impounded.

