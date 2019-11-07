Sleep experts take stand in trial for man who claims he was 'sleepwalking' when he killed wife

HOUSTON - Sleep specialists took the stand Thursday to discuss the complexities of REM sleep at the trial for a man who claims he was 'sleepwalking' when he shot and killed his wife in 2013.

Raymond Lazarine, 69, was charged in 2013 in connection with the death of his wife of 35 years, Deborah. She was shot six times, including twice in the head and once in the back. He told authorities he felt like he was in a dream.

Lazarine's defense attorneys are arguing that due to a medical condition, he is unable to tell the difference between dreams and reality. Earlier in the trial, Lazarine's son testified in court that his father had been under the care of a psychiatrist for more than a decade and he'd been prescribed psychotropic drugs which Raymond sometimes mixed with alcohol. Lazarine told police he had taken prescription medication on the day of the shooting.

Thursday, Lazarine's defense attorneys called a witness who testified that he'd never seen the couple physically fight but did hear an argument during which he claimed he'd heard Deborah threaten Raymond.

After the defense rested their case, prosecutors called a sleep specialist who discussed the common physical movements during REM sleep and deep sleep as well as how they compare with each other.

If convicted, Lazarine faces life in prison.

