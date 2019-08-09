2 siblings drown, search continues for 3rd in water at La Porte park, sheriff says

LA PORTE, Texas - Two bodies were recovered Thursday night, and authorities continued to search for another missing juvenile swimmer in La Porte.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said four siblings were swimming at Sylvan Beach Park and possibly swam past a safety buoy. He said they were overcome by waves and went underwater.

One of them resurfaced, but the others, ages 7, 11 and 13, were not immediately located, authorities said.

Around 9:30 p.m., Gonzalez said two bodies were found and crews were still searching for the other.

Gonzalez said the tide and rip current were strong Thursday evening.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for the swimmers.

