Search underway for Kemah Boardwalk employee who jumped into water

Authorities search the waters off the Kemah Boardwalk in Kemah, Texas, on Sept. 4, 2019.

KEMAH, Texas - Rescuers are searching the waters near Galveston Bay on Wednesday after someone jumped into the water from the Kemah Boardwalk.

The incident was reported about 11:20 a.m. in the Clear Creek Channel area of the bay.

Officials said it appears that the 57-year-old Boardwalk employee jumped into the water to help a kayaker who was in distress.

The Coast Guard and the Kemah Volunteer Fire Department’s water rescue team are coordinating efforts to find the person who jumped into the water.

The condition of the kayaker was not immediately released.

This story is developing.

