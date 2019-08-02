Sea cow sighting: Manatee spotted in Galveston Bay

GALVESTON, Texas - A manatee was spotted in Galveston Bay this week.

The mammal was seen in the water north of the Texas City Dike.

There have been other recent manatee sightings near South Padre Island and Corpus Christi.

While it's not common to see manatees on the Texas coast, there are usually several sightings yearly, and they're usually seen during the summer months, when the water is warm.

Typically, manatees return to Florida's warm waters during the winter months.

The public is asked to report all manatee sightings by calling 1-800-9-MAMMAL (962-6625).

MANATEE sighting in GALVESTON BAY, north of the Texas City Dike this week! Thanks to Michelle and Andrew Wittmann for... Posted by Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Friday, August 2, 2019

