Prolific car burglar who targets popular bars identified, HPD says

HOUSTON - In Montrose, the Washington Corridor and Upper Kirby, car and truck burglary is a problem and has been for a while.

"I can't even count (how many times it has happened). I would say over the last two years, 200 times," Seth Kofli, owner of Darwin's Pub on Waugh Drive, said.

Thieves often have easy access to vehicles with the comfort of knowing they can get in and out of a vehicle, and steal the contents inside before a patron emerges from a restaurant or bar.

Kofli has installed a high-definition, networked video surveillance system and hired nighttime security, but the car break-ins have continued.

"We just had one," Kofli said. Video revealed a pair of thieves operating just outside the bar, punching out windows, stealing contents left inside two cars.

But KPRC 2 has learned the Houston Police Department recently identified someone who they believe could be responsible for dozens of car break-ins in those popular hot spots.

Sheldon Keith Nelson, 28, was recently found in possession of 49 separate stolen pieces of identification, according to court documents.

Nelson was initially charged with drug possession in connection with the case and released on bond but is now wanted again as the charges related to the IDs have been leveled against him.

According to charging documents obtained by KPRC, Nelson opened credit card accounts in names matching the stolen pieces of identification. In some cases, he changed the home addresses of the rightful owners of stolen Texas drivers licenses, the document stated.

Nelson has a fairly extensive criminal history including convictions for tampering with evidence and burglary.

