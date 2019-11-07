Private tutor and former teacher facing new child sex assault charges while out on bond

HOUSTON - A longtime private tutor and former teacher out on bond for allegedly soliciting a student for sex was arrested Wednesday night for sexually assaulting a different teenager, investigators said.

Leticia Lowry was charged with online solicitation in Harris County in May. She now faces charges of sexual assault of a child and sexual performance of a child in Montgomery County.

The new accusation with a call from a concerned parent Monday, which led to an interview with her son.

"Then we worked fast," Montgomery County Assistant DA Laura Bond said. "Once the child made the disclosure, we were able to corroborate his statements based on other parts of the investigation and we were able to obtain two felony arrest warrants."

Lowry allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old boy, a high school sophomore, after school Friday at her home.

Over the last two months, Lowry also instructed the boy to perform sex acts on another teenager while at the home, Bond said.

"That's a 13-year-old child that the suspect also had immediate access to," she said. "That child was instructed to perform various sex acts while under the supervision of the suspect."

Harris County deputies said in May that Lowry sent sexually explicit photos of herself to a 15-year-old student she was tutoring and solicited him for sex.

If you have been a victim of the accused or you have information on other victims contact the Montgomery District Attorney office at 936-539-7800.

