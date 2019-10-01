Powerful cartoon memorializes Deputy Dhaliwal's compassion

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A London artist is doing what he can to honor slain Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, whose compassion and Sikh faith defined his role as a lawman.

Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was killed Friday when he was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. The deputy made history in 2015 as the first Texas law enforcement officer to be allowed to wear a dastaar (turban) and keep a beard, among other articles of his faith, while on duty.

Twitter used @Inkquisitive posted a powerful cartoon image of Dhaliwal hugging a child.

To Protect And Serve (2019)

The Sikh deputy is in his law enforcement uniform and donning a turban.

It's a powerful image and is making waves on Twitter, receiving nearly 2,000 likes as of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

