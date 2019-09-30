Police seek suspects who stole $6.4M in valuables from Hedwig Village home

HOUSTON - A reward is being offered for tips that will help Houston police catch the suspects who tied a woman up and stole $6.4 million in valuables from her Hedwig Village home, earlier this month.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, two men wearing dark clothing and masks broke into a home at the 800 block of Frandora Lane, police say.

"After entry, Suspect #1 and Suspect #2 immediately ambushed the victim, tackling her to the ground," according to a press release from Crime Stoppers. A suspect then pointed a pistol at the woman while the other suspect tied her hands and feet, officials say.

"The suspects ransacked the victim's home and stole valuables totaling over $6,400,000.00," officials wrote. Before they fled, the suspects allegedly cut the woman's feet loose with a small knife.

Both suspects wore dark clothing and masks. One suspect was of a heavier build while the other was of a slim build.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that will help police make an arrest or charge a suspect in this case. If you have information, you can provide an anonymous tip at (713) 222-TIPS. You can also submit on the Crime Stoppers website.

