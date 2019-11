HOUSTON - A plumber died Wednesday at what was being reported as a trench rescue in north Houston.

The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. near the North Freeway at Parker Road.

According to Houston police, the plumber fell into a hole and was killed. Crews are working to recover the plumber’s body, police said.

This story is developing.

