Peeping Tom alert: Teen says she caught man peering into bathroom window during shower

BAYTOWN, Texas - A teenage girl in Baytown said she caught a man looking into her bathroom window while she was taking a shower.

Baytown police said the girl's father confronted the peeping Tom, who then ran away.

In order to protect the girl's identity, her real name is not being used for this story.

What she said happened

Sarah, which is not the 16-year-old's real name, is a junior in high school.

She said she was taking a shower before school Monday when she noticed something odd.

"It's kind of scary and gross," she said.

She said that around 5:30 a.m., she saw a man peering into her bathroom window.

Sarah's father confronted the man outside their home, according to officials. Police said the man made up an excuse for being there and then ran from the home.

Familiar feeling

Sarah said she thinks the same man was outside her home last week.

She said her father has been on alert since Friday when they saw that someone used their finger to write a message on her window.

"Some man had written I was cute on my wall with hearts all around it," she said.

She said she's worried to use her bathroom now.

"Because the window is right near where the shower is, so I completely stay away from the window now. I'm very scared to go anywhere near it," she said.

Sarah said she thinks the same man also may have been outside her home in January.

Her mother said the family noticed that someone had tampered with one of their windows.

What's next

Sarah's father is doing everything he can to protect his daughter.

"We are trying to build a fence to keep anybody from coming in," she said. "Trying to install some cameras, you know, taking as many precautions as we possibly can."

Baytown police described the man as being Hispanic and in his 20s, with black curly hair and a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).

