Officials: Man cuts off ankle monitor during trial, gets 29 years in prison

HOUSTON - Authorities said Fverswan Alfred is considered a dangerous fugitive.

According to prosecutors, the 25-year-old cut off his ankle monitor and skipped court. He's a documented gang member with a long criminal history, including charges for arson, organized criminal activity and evading arrest, authorities said.

His jury trial on theft and aggravated robbery charges finished Wednesday without his presence. In the case, prosecutors said, Alfred tackled a man and struck him with his vehicle as he fled the scene of a robbery in July 2018.

He was sworn in at the trial Monday, but hasn't shown up the last two days. Jurors sentenced Alfred to 29 years in prison, but it's not finalized until he goes before the judge.

Officials said he cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run.

Alfred's defense attorney said they don't know where he is. They said he was not found at the location where his ankle monitor last pinged.

In another case, officials said he drove the wrong way on a one-way road, and weaved in and out of traffic before crashing into a telephone pole while fleeing from police.

Last February, Alfred's bail was revoked due to an ankle monitor violation, according to authorities.

In September 2018, Alfred and an accomplice were charged in connection to a bank jugging incident in which they are accused of trying to rob bank customers in east Houston.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for his arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

