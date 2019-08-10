Officers shoot armed man who shot multiple people on NE Houston street, police say

The scene of an officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston on Aug. 9, 2019.

HOUSTON - Two Houston police officers shot an armed man in a northeast Houston neighborhood Friday, according to authorities.

What happened

Police said that around 5:50 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 3800 block of Liberty Road by a woman who told them that a man had a gun and was shooting nearby.

The officers responded to the location, which was just around the corner in the 2400 block of Hutton Street.

When they arrived, police said they saw a man with a gun who was pointing it at people in the area.

Officers gave the man verbal commands, with which he did not comply, according to police.

The armed man continued to wave the weapon around, according to authorities, and two Houston police officers fired their weapons, striking the man, who is in his 60s, multiple times in the upper torso.

The officers immediately provided aid until medical officials arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital and at last check was in stable condition, police said.

Who was injured?

At the scene of the shooting, a 57-year-old disabled man in a wheelchair was struck in the face by the weapon the armed man was firing, according to police.

Also, a woman and a man were struck by gunfire. Their conditions are not known.

There were several people on a nearby porch who were not harmed, and there were children inside a nearby home who were unharmed, as well.

What was his motive?

Police didn't say why the man was shooting the gun. They said he was threatening people around him.

Authorities did say the act was not random.

