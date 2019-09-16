Man shot, killed in southwest Houston after shooting at 2 officers, chief says

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed by police Monday after opening fire at two officers in southwest Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The shooting was reported about 8:40 a.m. near South Gessner Road and Creekbend Drive.

Acevedo said two Crime Suppression Unit officers were working in the area when they were flagged down by someone who said a man was brandishing a gun at a nearby car wash.

The officers located the man within a minute, Acevedo said. The man refused commands by the officers and began running toward nearby Valley West Elementary School, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said that as the officers were closing in on him and were ordering him to drop his gun, he fired a shot at them. The officers returned fire, killing the man, Acevedo said.

The officers were not injured.

Acevedo said he reviewed body-worn camera videos that clearly show what happened. He said the officers will be placed on desk duty while the Special Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs conduct a review of the shooting.

The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour, Acevedo said.

The identity of the man who was killed was not immediately released.

