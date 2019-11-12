Honorary Freeport Officer Abigail Arias laid to rest

The law enforcement procession traveled from the funeral home at 7 a.m. to Grace Community Church in Houston for the funeral.

HOUSTON - The parking lot of the Stroud Funeral Home in Clute was filled with police cars as they left to escort honorary Officer Abigail Arias 758 to her funeral, then to her final resting place.

Abigail, 7, was sworn in as an honorary officer for the Freeport Police Department in February, but her life-long dream of being a police officer was cut short. She died Nov. 5 after bravely fighting cancer for years.

The law enforcement procession traveled from the funeral home at 7 a.m. to Grace Community Church in Houston for the funeral. After the service, her body will be transported back to Clute, where family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Abigail at Restwood Cemetery.

Her close friend, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey, said that even at her young age, Abigail taught them all how to live life to the fullest.

"I would tell people to follow what Abigail would have wanted," Garivey said. "To love others. To be kind to others (and) help others."

Garvey will be among those chosen to speak at her funeral service. He said she'll have quite the homegoing — including bagpipes and a last call.

"(There are) so many stories I could tell," Garivey said. "I'll find the ones I believe best describe our journey. It's gonna be difficult to get it out but the family has asked me to speak on behalf of our little 758."

