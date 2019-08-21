New masseur at Massage Heights accused of sexually assaulting woman during session

HOUSTON - A masseur recently employed at Massage Heights was arrested Wednesday after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her during her massage.

The licensed masseur, James Jefferson, 55, is facing two counts of sexual assault. Records show that Jefferson's birth name is Wenjin Chu, but he recently changed it to James Jefferson.

A woman claimed Jefferson sexually assaulted her Monday during her two-hour massage at the parlor, located in the 3000 block of W. Holombe Boulevard, Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.

Once the woman reported the assault to officials, a female undercover officer was sent to the parlor to get a massage from Jefferson.

Rosen said his office wanted to act quickly to prevent other victims.

Investigators placed undercover assets on the officer to see if Jefferson was sexually assaulting her, and the officer made a report on him Wednesday morning. He was later arrested.

The business said he was a new employee.

Rosen said he's made arrests at "shady" massage parlors before but in this case, Jefferson acted alone.

“This is an employee of the business. As I’ve said before, I don’t think we can condemn a whole business, unless we saw other people say that there are multiple massage therapists that are committing these acts. At that point, then I would say the business may be complicit. But we’re not seeing that as of yet,” Rosen said.

He said if there are other victims, he would like them to contact his office at 713-755-7628.

