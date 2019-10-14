New eyelash service spot Amazing Lash Studio now open in Midtown

Looking for a new spot to get eyelash service and more? A new business is here to help. Called Amazing Lash Studio, the fresh arrival is located at 3415 Louisiana St., Suite 200 in Midtown.

The business, which has more than 200 locations across the country, offers eyelash extensions and enhancements. Clients can opt for a lash lift ( a semi-permanent curling treatment) or one of four lash extension styles: gorgeous, natural, sexy and cute. The studio also offers monthly membership plans, which allow frequent customers to take advantage of discounts, upgrades and free lash refills. Check out all the studio's services here.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Clarissa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "I love my lashes! I always get complimented on how good they look. The front desk is friendly and the stylists I've seen are professional and I always leave with great lashes."

Yelper Yvette N. added, "This is a brand new studio and is so pretty! They have very well-established stylists working here, and it is great knowing they are experienced and well trained! Love the location!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Amazing Lash Studio is open from 9 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

