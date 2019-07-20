New Central Northwest hair salon Valor Barbershop opens its doors

A new hair salon and barber shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Valor Barbershop, the fresh arrival is located at 2217 W. 34th St., Suite E, in Central Northwest.

According to the business' Facebook page, "Valor Barbershop is dedicated to excellence, offering a quality product at a fair price while paying tribute to our great county, active duty service members, first responders, veterans, nurses and teachers."

The barbershop offers haircuts and color services for both men and women. For men looking to maintain their facial hair, the spot offers standard and enhanced beard trim services, as well as a straight razor face shave. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. (Check out the full list of services here.)

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Valor Barbershop is open from 9:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.