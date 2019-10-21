Nearly $22K recovered in illegal game rooms in northeast Houston poker room, constables say

HOUSTON - Four people were arrested after two machines and nearly $22,000 were recovered from two illegal game rooms in northeast Houston, according to Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Precinct 1.

The bust was made Thursday at the two illegal game rooms, located at 6500 North Freeway and 3620 Tidwell Road.

Among the four arrests, one felony arrest was made for a parole violation and three gambling violations, constables said.

Constables said the confiscated money will be used to procure public safety equipment to better serve the community.

Officials will continue to investigate to stop those who are operating illegal businesses across Harris County.

