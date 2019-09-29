Mourners reflect on positive life lived by fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The thin blue line flag flew over the growing makeshift memorial for fallen deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal on Saturday afternoon.

Dhaliwal was gunned down Friday in an ambush during a traffic stop.

Dhaliwal was rushed by helicopter to a hospital but died, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Robert Solis, 47, and said he had been charged with capital murder in connection with Dhaliwal’s death.

The 41-year-old deputy was a father of three children. He was a 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Dhaliwal's sister, Rangaet Kur, said her brother truly embraced the community he served.

"He was a really great person. He doesn't deserve all of this,” Kur said.

Everett Collier, 7, brought flowers and drew a badge with Dhaliwal's name on it.

Everett’s admiration for Dhaliwal started when the deputy helped him and his mother get into the community pool after being locked out.

"Whenever he opened that door for us, I knew he was really nice. I wish that I was always meeting him everywhere I go,” Everett said.

Harris County Deputy Fabian Viruette was Dhaliwal's brother in blue.

"We went through the academy together. Patrolled together. Chased bad guys together. That's why it's so heavy on my heart that I wasn't there that one time,” Viruette said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.