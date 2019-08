TOMBALL, Texas - Investigation underway after a mother shoots high school student when a disturbance broke out Friday in northwest Harris County, constables said.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive.

Officials said the juvenile was taken to a local hospital. It is unknown what caused the woman to shoot the teen.

No arrests have been made.

