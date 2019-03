THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Montgomery County deputies are investigating after a deadly shooting near a shopping center in The Woodlands.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place.

Sources told KPRC2 that the driver of a vehicle seen leaving the shooting scene in The Woodlands died in a fiery crash. Deputies also believe the shooting suspect is dead.

SKY 2 aerials show a burned-out SUV.

Deputies are asking residents to please avoid the area and stay inside.

