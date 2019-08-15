Migo Saigon Food Street brings Vietnamese fare to Sharpstown

A new Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Migo Saigon Food Street, the new arrival is located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite H, in Sharpstown. The eatery is part of the new Bellaire Food Street complex.

On the menu, look for mi go with egg noodles dry or in broth with pork meat, chives, green onions, shallots, pork fat and shallot oil; mi chay with yellow noodles dry or in broth with assorted veggies, tofu, crispy bean curd, shallots, shallot oil and veggie broth; or grilled Vietnamese corn with special sauce and bonito flakes.

Migo Saigon Food Street has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 57 reviews on Yelp.

Vyvian L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 5, wrote, "I loved all the small dishes, especially the fish balls — they tasted so much like in [Vietnam], which reminded me of my childhood. Butterfly tea lemonade is their signature, so I don't have to say anything about it. It's the bomb!"

And Kathy M. wrote, "After finishing all the foods, none of us were full. We had to go get snacks and drinks elsewhere. I love the noodle soups and wonton here, but not sure about coming back unless they increase the portion."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Migo Saigon Food Street is open from 5–11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

