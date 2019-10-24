Meet Patricia, the 20-pound sweet potato grown in Houston

A Houston woman is getting a lot of attention after a forgotten harvest yielded a huge discovery just in time for Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON - A Houston woman is getting a lot of attention after a forgotten harvest yielded a huge discovery just in time for Thanksgiving.

Kendra Williams said she forgot to harvest her garden last year, and when she went to do it this year, she found something unexpected – a 20-pound sweet potato.

Williams said she is going to contact Guinness World Records to see if her sweet potato has broken any records, but in the meantime, everyone is asking for a cut.

“Some people asked me for a piece of it,” Williams said. “Everybody wants to hold it. People have been carrying it like a baby. It’s been a really eventful day. I took it to work with me today because I had to show my coworkers.”

Williams said she has no special secret to her oversized gardening, but recommends watering every day and adding some eggshells for calcium.

If you’re wondering how my day is going, today I harvested a 20 pound sweet potato from my garden. pic.twitter.com/7EcRCi2S34 — Kendra (@kaydub95) October 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.