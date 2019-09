TEXAS CITY, Texas - A massive fire engulfed a church Friday in Texas City.

The fire was reported about 10:15 a.m. at the Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Carver Avenue near South Bell Drive.

According to Texas City police, there have been no reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

Streets are blocked in the area, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.

