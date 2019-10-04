Man struck by lightning while walking dogs near Meyer Park, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 27-year-old man was struck by lightning Thursday while he was walking his dogs, according to authorities.

The man was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. He is in good condition and was conscious and breathing, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m., authorities said the man was walking three dogs in the 16000 block of Stuebner Airline Drive, on his way to the dog park at Meyer Park, authorities said.

Witnesses said they saw the bolt of lightning hit near the man. His clothes were burned, authorities said.

The three dogs he was walking ran from the area and are believed to be OK. Volunteers are searching the area for the dogs.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence in the 16100 block of Stuebner Airline Road, Meyer Park. Constable Deputies are responding to this location in reference to a male who was possibly struck by lightning.



Life Flight is en-route.



AVOID AREA IF POSSIBLE. pic.twitter.com/Hp5XQskkhK — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 4, 2019

