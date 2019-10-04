Man struck by lightning while walking dogs near Meyer Park, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 27-year-old man was struck by lightning Thursday while he was walking his dogs, according to authorities.
The man was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. He is in good condition and was conscious and breathing, officials said.
Around 7:30 p.m., authorities said the man was walking three dogs in the 16000 block of Stuebner Airline Drive, on his way to the dog park at Meyer Park, authorities said.
Witnesses said they saw the bolt of lightning hit near the man. His clothes were burned, authorities said.
The three dogs he was walking ran from the area and are believed to be OK. Volunteers are searching the area for the dogs.
