Man shot to death after disturbance at SW Houston after-hours club, police say

The scene of a deadly shooting in Southwest Houston on Aug. 25, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting stemming from a disturbance outside of an after-hours club in Southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Authorities said a disturbance outside of a club in the 9900 block of Harwin Drive turned deadly when a man in a parking lot fired shots at a gray car that was westbound on Westpark Tollway.

The driver of the gray vehicle returned fire, police said.

Two men in the parking lot got in a vehicle, which police said was possibly a brown Buick SUV, and chased down the gray vehicle, authorities said.

When they caught up to the gray vehicle, more shots were fired and the driver of the gray vehicle was shot in the torso, according to police.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A security guard at the club said the men knew each other, but wasn't sure if they were friends, police said.

During the melee, a woman was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the club, according to police.

