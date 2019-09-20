Man shot multiple times in 'gun fight' with deputies in Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON - A man was shot multiple times Thursday after a gun fight with constable deputies in Harris County, according to law enforcement.

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4’s Office said in tweet that a domestic call turned into a gun battle after a man pulled a weapon on deputies.

The man was shot “multiple times,” according to authorities. His condition is unclear as of this writing.

No constable deputies were hurt, and the investigation at the scene is ongoing.

Our Deputies were dispatched to a domestic call in the 11600 block of of Vale Run. When Constables arrived a male at the location pulled a weapon on deputies and a gun fight occurred. Suspect has been shot multiple times. No deputies were injured. Scene is under investiagtion. pic.twitter.com/Kaxq60ZwdT — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 19, 2019

