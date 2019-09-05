Man shot after pointing gun at officers during traffic stop, HPD says

CLOVERLEAF, Texas - A 28-year-old man was shot by two Houston Police Department officers Thursday after authorities said he pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop at a Cloverleaf shopping center.

What happened

Police said two uniformed officers pulled a vehicle over about 4:15 p.m. on Hollypark Drive near Uvalde Road.

There were two women, two children and a man in the vehicle, officers said.

During the traffic stop, the man got out of the back seat of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the officers, who fired multiple shots at the man, hitting him multiple times, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officials said the man was wanted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on aggravated assault charges.

Who were the officers?

One of the officers is an 11-year veteran of the department and the other is a 12-year veteran.

Both were placed on administrative duties for the time being, authorities said.

What's next

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.