Father shot to death by child's grandfather during dispute in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A grandfather is accused of fatally shooting the father of his grandson after an argument Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Beran Drive.

Abel Anuario Cruz, 77, was charged with murder after being accused of killing 27-year-old Jesus Cejudo.

Houston police said the child's grandfather, Cruz, pulled out a gun and shot the child's father, Cejudo, in the chest, according to Detective Willis Huff.

Investigators learned the altercation stemmed from Cejudo arguing with his ex-girlfriend at the home.

“From what I understand it’s a situation where a young man was bringing his child home and apparently there were some words passed between the mother and the decedent and a male,” Huff said. “There was an argument going on and somehow, someone decided that they needed to use a shotgun, and shot the plaintiff’s vehicle and ended up shooting him as well.”

Police said Anuario shot the minivan parked on the driveway through the driver side. His 3-year-old old grandson was in the back of the vehicle during the shooting.

“After the vehicle was shot, he tried to leave, and then apparently for whatever reason stopped in the street, gets out the car, runs back up to the yard and that’s when he was subsequently shot, in the yard,” Huff said. “So we don’t know why he got out of the car, but his car was shot once and he tried to leave unless the car stalled, and he couldn’t go anywhere, then for whatever reason he didn’t leave.”

Detectives later learned during Cejudo and his ex-girlfriend argument, Cejudo attempted to go to the front door of the home to grab his child and that's when Cruz shot him.

Witnesses said Cruz did not say anything to Cejudo other than "leave," and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Cejudo was found on the grass and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Huff said they’re still trying to understand why the grandfather would shoot into the van while the child was inside. Police said it’s part of the investigation and glad the toddler and mother of the child were not hurt.

“That’s the word miraculous, praise to God that he didn’t get hit,” Huff said.

Anuario was taken into custody and there are two witnesses who detectives are speaking with.

At the time, Huff was not sure if there had been past incidents at that location.

