Man injured in road rage incident in north Houston

A road rage incident ended with one person shot in north Houston, police said.

HOUSTON - A road rage incident ended with one person shot in north Houston, police said.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Irvington Boulevard near Frisco Street, according to authorities.

Two men in a white van were traveling in the area when there was some sort of accident or road rage incident, police said.

Officers said someone from inside another vehicle opened fire on the van, hitting the passenger in the arm and back.

The driver pulled into a nearby fire station to ask for help, and the victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his wounds, police said.

According to authorities, the victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.