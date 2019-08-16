Man, dog killed after being hit by SUV being driven by teen who hit wrong pedal, police say

The scene where police said a 13-year-old driver struck a man and his dog after pressing the wrong pedal while she was driving an SUV on Aug. 15, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man and his dog died after being struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to police.

What happened

Police said a man let a 13-year-old girl drive an SUV at the Wilshire Apartments near the intersection of Fountain View Drive and Richmond Avenue.

The teen hit the wrong pedal and struck a 40-year-old man and his dog, according to police.

"Apparently, she pulled out and made a mistake and hit the gas instead of the brake and struck the gentleman that was walking his dog," Lt. Thurston Roberson, with the Houston Police Department, said.

The man died at the scene and the dog later died, authorities said.

What officials are saying

"It’s a tragic crash. It’s a tragic incident and happens all too often in our community," Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said.

Teare said the teen shouldn't have been allowed to drive at the location.

"You can’t allow a young child to drive in a populated place," Teare said.

The man could face charges of child endangerment and criminally negligent homicide.

What people are saying

People in the area believe the man should be held responsible.

"That’s sad, that’s very sad. Especially if it’s a 13-year-old. She shouldn’t have been driving," Julie Armstrong said. "The adult should be responsible for letting a child drive because she shouldn’t have been driving at all."

