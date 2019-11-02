Man charged in 3-vehicle crash that left 1 dead, 2 injured on Westheimer near S. Dairy Ashford

HOUSTON - A 29-year-old man was charged after a person was killed and two were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning, officials said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:15 a.m. at 12800 Westheimer Road near S. Dairy Ashford.

Houston police said the 29-year-old man was driving 80 mph when he ran a red light, hitting a 21-year-old woman who was driving another vehicle. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two other passengers were injured but it is unknown which vehicle they were in. Police said the two injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

It was discovered the 29-year-old man who caused the crash was not intoxicated but he still charged with manslaughter and reckless aggravated assault, police said.

No identities have been released.

