Man charged after beaten body found in northwest Houston dumpster

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with a body that was found in a northwest Houston dumpster last week.

Jewel Hayward, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the beating death of 38-year-old Shawn Palacios.

Palacios’ body was found Wednesday in a dumpster at an apartment complex at the corner of Antoine Drive and Tidwell Road. A person who was taking out the trash said he found the body stuffed inside a bin and covered with blankets.

According to Houston police, Hayward was found at an abandoned home near where the dumpster is located, in possession of evidence that indicated he was involved in Palacios’ death.

Investigators said Hayward later confessed to his role in Palacios’ death.

A motive was not disclosed.

