Man accused of slapping man who was cheering for Yankees at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - A 73-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he slapped a man who was cheering for the Yankees during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

On Sunday, as the Astros were taking on the Yankees in an epic playoff battle, police said James Dinkins told a 21-year-old man who was cheering for the Yankees to "shut up."

The man who was cheering for the Yankees was sitting in front of Dinkins, police said.

Police said the man who was cheering for the Yankees thought Dinkins was joking, so he patted him on the shoulder.

Police said Dinkins then slapped the man who was cheering for the Yankees three times.

When questioned by police, authorities said Dinkins told them that the man who was cheering for the Yankees threatened his fiance.

