Man accused of offering $20 to young girls for sex at bus station

HOUSTON - A 52-year-old registered sex offender is accused of offering a group of underage girls $20 for sex, according to court documents.

Byron Christopher Garrick is charged with solicitation of a minor.

On Feb. 6, authorities said a METRO bus driver saw a group of children yelling at Garrick at 5910 Hirsch Road, the location of the METRO Kashmere Transit Center.

The bus driver said the children were yelling at Garrick, who was wearing an ankle monitor and throwing money at the children, court records said.

One of the girls could be heard saying, "I told you I'm just a kid and I'm going to tell my mama," according to court documents. The bus driver also said a 12-year-old boy approached her and told her Garrick was asking the girls for sex, according to court documents.

A 14-year-old girl was able to identify Garrick in a photo array, according to court documents. The girl said Garrick offered her $20 to have sex with him, according to court documents.

Garrick's ankle monitor provides GPS coordinates for his location at any time. During the time in question, authorities said he was at the METRO Kashmere Transit Center during the afternoon in question, according to court documents.

While he was being questioned, Garrick admitted to talking to the children but denied asking them for sex. According to court documents, he said, " I don't remember. I had some beer." When he was asked if he offered any of the children money, he said, "I don't know. I don't recall," court documents said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.