Maleah Davis' beautiful Disney themed-headstone shared by her aunt

HOUSTON - Maleah Davis' aunt Destiny Davis shared a photo of her niece's Disney-themed headstone where she was laid to rest.

Destiny Davis posted the photo to her Instagram account Friday saying: "Everything I could have imagined and more for my Princess! Thank you Affordable Markers Atwater for creating something so special! May you forever Dash In Peace my Angel, until we meet again."

In the photo, the headstone is pictured with a pink My Little Pony standing in white clouds and the 4-year-old's name written in Disney font. A message written on the headstone says, "Forever in our hearts, always in our memory."

Maleah Davis was laid to rest June 22 in a private funeral service.

Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested seven days later on a charge of tampering with evidence.

According to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he had dumped Maleah’s body in Arkansas and that her death was the result of an accident.

An additional charge was filed against Vence on Aug. 5.

Vence, who has been described by family members as Maleah’s stepfather, was charged with injury to a child, "intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily injury" to Davis.

The charge is a first-degree felony, which carries the same penalty as murder, five to 99 years in prison. Vence has been in jail since his arrest.

Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation, according to the medical examiner's website.

