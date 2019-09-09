Local company makes custom casket for slain 5-year-old Sierra Patino

HOUSTON - A local company, Soulshine Industries designed a custom casket for 5-year-old Sierra Patino's burial after the girl's family reached out.

On Labor Day, Sierra was found dead in a closet of her mother's boyfriend's apartment, police said. Officers were called to Torres' apartment about 3 p.m. Monday at Quail Creek Apartments at 7835 Grow Lane after the child's grandmother made the discovery, police said.

Santiago Esparza Jr., 30, and his girlfriend Priscilla Torres have each been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Torres’ daughter, Sierra. Both remain in jail.

Police said it was unclear whether the child’s death was accidental or intentional.

