'Like losing her all over again': Mother says slain daughter's ashes stolen

HOUSTON - Houston police are still investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman in September, and now a thief has stolen the charms carrying her ashes, according to the woman's family.

"I was mad. I was upset, devastated -- all at the same time," said Stacey Jenny, mother of Morgan Martinez, who died Sept. 26.

The funeral home gifted Jenny and her family three necklace charms that contained Martinez's ashes, Jenny said.

On Saturday, which is Jenny's birthday, she was inside a resale shop when someone broke into her truck and stole her purse with the charms inside.

"Oh, it was devastating, like losing her all over again," Jenny said. "I keep her with me everywhere I go. When I realized it was gone, it was just devastating."

Surveillance images from a nearby store appeared to show a man climbing into the truck window to steal the purse, which also contained $375, important legal documents and a cellphone.

The cellphone had the only copies of some videos of her daughter's funeral, Jenny said.

"I couldn't tell the difference if I was more mad or sad," Jenny said.

Jenny said the shop owner gave her the surveillance images Monday and that she plans to file a police report Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.