Judge grants bond for convicted murderer David Temple

HOUSTON - After being twice convicted of killing his wife twenty years ago, David Temple was granted bond by a judge Friday while he awaits the new sentencing phase of his trial.

On Aug. 6, a jury found Temple guilty of murder for the shooting death of his wife at their Katy home in 1999 for the second time.

That same jury was not able to come to an agreement on his punishment, so the judge declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase.

On Friday, Temple's case went before a judge again for a bond hearing. The judge said Temple is entitled to bond under the law.

Temple's attorneys asked for a $30,000 bond, but prosecutors argued that the bond should reflect his conviction.

Ultimately, the judge set Temple's bond at $1 million.

Temple's attorney said it is "impossible" for his family to post that bond.

Attorney for #DavidTemple says ‘it's impossible' for them to post the $1 million dollar bond. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/540lUFyFmf — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) August 30, 2019

Victim's advocate Andy Kahan has worked with Belinda Temple's family since her murder more than 20 years ago, and Friday he brought 100 letters urging the judge to keep Temple behind bars.

If he posts bail, Temple could be free until his new sentencing hearing scheduled to take place early next year.

