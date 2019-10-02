Infant found in car after woman leads off-duty officer on chase that ended in crash, police say

A woman is being evaluated after authorities said she led an off-duty officer on a chase.

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - A woman is being evaluated after authorities said she led an off-duty officer on a chase that ended in a crash with an infant in her vehicle.

Police said the incident started just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Farm Road at I-45 and ended on Clear Lake City Boulevard near Hwy 3.

An off-duty officer was stopped at a red light on Dixie Farm Road when he was hit by another vehicle, authorities said.

Officers said the driver of that vehicle fled the scene and the off-duty officer followed her to Clear Lake City Boulevard at I-45.

After they came to a stop, the officer approached the vehicle, pulled out his firearm and badge and identified himself as a police officer, authorities said.

The woman then started driving toward the officer and brushed his leg, at which point the officer fired at the ground, possibly hitting one of the vehicle's tires, police said.

Authorities said the woman continued to drive on Clear Lake Boulevard and ran a red light at Hwy 3 before she hit two other vehicles, jumped a curb and crashed into a tree.

Investigators said after the brief chase, they found a 2-month-old baby in the vehicle.

The infant was not hurt in the incident and is in the care of family members.

Authorities said the woman was transported to a hospital to be evaluated. It is unclear if she will be facing charges, or what those charges would be.

