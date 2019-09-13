'I was in total shock': Woman recalls being carjacked at gunpoint during deadly crime spree

HOUSTON - A woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in her own driveway during a violent crime spree Thursday night spoke exclusively to KPRC 2 a day after the incident.

The woman didn't want to reveal her identity for safety purposes. The carjacking was part of a series of events that culminated with a police officer being shot, one suspect being killed by another officer, two people taken into custody and a third suspect being sought, officials said.

The carjacking victim was one of three people caught in the middle of the deadly crime spree in Houston's South Side.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the crime spree started when a man was carjacked at a Valero gas station at 5820 Scott St. around 9:55 p.m. He said the carjacking victim was at the gas station because his SUV was low on gas, when four men approached him at gunpoint and stole his vehicle.

The vehicle ran out of gas a short time later and the four men fled on foot in the 6200 block of Tierwester Street, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said after the suspects ditched the SUV near Meriburr Lane around 10:10 p.m., they assaulted a priest and stole his phone. He said the suspects pulled a gun on the priest and tried to fire twice, but no bullets discharged.

After the assault on the priest, officials said, three of the suspects approached a woman who was sitting in her truck in the 3700 block of Odin Court. The woman said the men ordered her out of her vehicle at gunpoint and stole her phone. The men then drove away from the scene. Her truck was later found in good condition.

"The guys were banging with a gun against my window on the driver side. I was in total shock, beyond shocked, but I had to keep my cool to save my life," the woman said. "I got out with my hands up, surrendering myself, and he asked for the phone. I gave him the phone, and then he proceeds to ask for the code for the phone."

The woman said she's happy she wasn't physically injured during the incident.

"I knew that if I made them nervous and I got too nervous I knew they would shoot," the victim said.

At about 10:21 p.m., Acevedo said officers spotted the suspects in a nearby shopping center. Acevedo said one suspect was taken into custody about five minutes later.

At about the same time, Acevedo said another suspect was spotted near the intersection of Tristan and Scott streets. When officers arrived at the scene, Acevedo said gunfire was exchanged.

A five-year Houston Police Department veteran was struck three times -- twice in the upper body and once in the groin area -- by his own weapon after the suspect got hold of it during the struggle, authorities said.

The suspect who fired at the officer was shot and killed in the exchange of gunfire. Acevedo said he was unsure if one or two officers fired at the suspect.

Two other suspects have been taken into custody and police are actively searching for at least one other person who is believed to have been involved in the incident.

